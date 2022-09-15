 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Hansen

Lois Hansen

Lois Fay Hansen was born Lois Fay Cederburg on Oct. 31, 1926, in Creighton to Eva (Hildreth) Cederburg and Clarence Cederburg. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sept 10, 2022, at 11:45 a.m.

Lois was the oldest of eight children. She had three brothers, two died in infancy (Floyd and Lloyd) and Robert Cederburg of Pierce (deceased); four sisters, Evelyn Kent of Omaha, Delores Ratliff of Modesto, Calif., Betty Moss of Omaha (deceased) and Patti Webster of South Sioux City (deceased). She has many cousins, nieces and nephews plus great-nieces and -nephews, and a special niece, Janet (Kent) Beerman, who was like her daughter.

Lois married Lyle Hansen on Jan. 14, 1949, at Laurel. They had a son, Stephen Hansen (deceased). They lived in Creighton, Fremont, Omaha and Norfolk before moving to Bullhead City, Ariz. Lois worked at the Golden Nugget Casino in Laughlin, Nev., as a hostess for more than 20 years.

Aunt Lois came back to Omaha, where she lived for her last 10-plus years.

Memorials are suggested to Azria Montclair Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.

Tags

In other news

Joyce Mosley

Joyce Mosley

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, Norfolk, will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dennis Forsberg

Dennis Forsberg

CONCORD — Services for Dennis Forsberg, 81, Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54.

Lois Hansen

Lois Hansen

Lois Fay Hansen was born Lois Fay Cederburg on Oct. 31, 1926, in Creighton to Eva (Hildreth) Cederburg and Clarence Cederburg. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sept 10, 2022, at 11:45 a.m.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara