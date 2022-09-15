Lois Hansen

Lois Fay Hansen was born Lois Fay Cederburg on Oct. 31, 1926, in Creighton to Eva (Hildreth) Cederburg and Clarence Cederburg. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sept 10, 2022, at 11:45 a.m.
Lois was the oldest of eight children. She had three brothers, two died in infancy (Floyd and Lloyd) and Robert Cederburg of Pierce (deceased); four sisters, Evelyn Kent of Omaha, Delores Ratliff of Modesto, Calif., Betty Moss of Omaha (deceased) and Patti Webster of South Sioux City (deceased). She has many cousins, nieces and nephews plus great-nieces and -nephews, and a special niece, Janet (Kent) Beerman, who was like her daughter.
Lois married Lyle Hansen on Jan. 14, 1949, at Laurel. They had a son, Stephen Hansen (deceased). They lived in Creighton, Fremont, Omaha and Norfolk before moving to Bullhead City, Ariz. Lois worked at the Golden Nugget Casino in Laughlin, Nev., as a hostess for more than 20 years.
Aunt Lois came back to Omaha, where she lived for her last 10-plus years.
Memorials are suggested to Azria Montclair Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.