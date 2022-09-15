 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

Harriett Nahrstedt

MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

Harriett Nahrstedt died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center (Countryside Home) in Madison. Verl Nahrstedt died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

1927-2022

For Verl’s service to our country, military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 5763 and ALP 35.

Harriett Amelia was born March 7, 1927, on a farm west of Madison to George and Dorthea (Jacobsen) Leu. She attended District 56 elementary school and graduated from Madison High School. After graduation, she attended a course at Wayne State Teachers College to pursue her dream of being a teacher. She subsequently taught country elementary school for three years.

On June 15, 1947, Harriett married Verl L. Nahrstedt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison, and they were happily married for 73 years before Verl’s passing on Nov. 7, 2020. After they were married, the couple lived in Fremont for several years before returning to their farm northwest of Madison, where they continued farming until retirement.

Harriett was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, active in the ladies’ group, teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.

She had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed her flowers, her many card clubs, dancing with Verl and working with and teaching ceramics in her shop, Harriett’s Hobby House. When Verl started to fly his plane, Harriett decided that she needed to know how to land that plane so she started her own flying lessons. She had a lifelong love of sewing and made beautiful garments, including her daughter’s wedding gown.

Harriett is survived by her children, Sheri (Tom) Anderson of Morristown, N.J., and Mike (LaRene) Nahrstedt of Madison; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her spouse, Harriett was preceded in death by her sister, Cordia Kesting, and her great-grandchild, Corban Nahrstedt.

Tags

In other news

Joyce Mosley

Joyce Mosley

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, Norfolk, will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dennis Forsberg

Dennis Forsberg

CONCORD — Services for Dennis Forsberg, 81, Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54.

Lois Hansen

Lois Hansen

Lois Fay Hansen was born Lois Fay Cederburg on Oct. 31, 1926, in Creighton to Eva (Hildreth) Cederburg and Clarence Cederburg. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sept 10, 2022, at 11:45 a.m.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara