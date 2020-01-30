Eileen Johnson

Eileen Johnson

Services for Eileen C. (Kaufman) Johnson, 92, Basehor, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

She died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Country Place Senior Living in Basehor.

Alden-Harrington Funeral Home of Bonner Springs, Kan., is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Eileen Cecelia (Kaufman) Johnson was born March 6, 1927, in Newman Grove to Roland Milo and Ellen Mary Kaufman. She grew up on a farm and attended Bell School (a rural one-room schoolhouse). After graduating from Newman Grove High School, she attended Wayne State College and took correspondence courses from Norfolk Junior College. She then taught grades kindergarten through eight in a rural Madison County school for four years.

On April 20, 1948, she married Louis Eugene Johnson. They farmed and lived on her parents’ home place. In 1963, they moved to an acreage near Newman Grove. Louie started a construction company and later opened a plumbing and heating business. Eileen finished houses and cooked and baked for the lunch counter at the local sale barn once a week.

Later, she did the bookkeeping for her spouse’s business.

In 1976, they moved to Arizona, where they managed several apartment complexes in Tucson and Scottsdale before retiring in 1990 in Arizona City. They enjoyed making wooden craft items, so many of which are cherished by their family members.

Eileen’s spouse passed away in April 2000. Eileen remained in Arizona playing golf, bridge and taking care of houses. She also served as president of her altar society. In September 2012, she moved to Kansas to be near family.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her sisters, Mary O’Brien, Muriel Munchrath and Josephine Kaufman; a daughter, Patricia Gilbreath; and a granddaughter, Julie Gilbreath.

Survivors include her two sons, Thomas (Janet) Johnson and Robert Johnson; a son-in-law, Bill (Shirley) Gilbreath; her grandchildren, Lynn Robertson, Kathi Ingham, Paula (Matt) Dunham, Jason (Jenny) Gilbreath, John (Jasmine) Gilbreath, Jeff (Carla) Gilbreath, Jill (Ricky) Ressel and Nicholas (Ashley) Johnson; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Tags

In other news

Carla Shearon

WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Kathryn Skovsende

NORFOLK — Services for Kathryn Y. (Andersen) Skovsende, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living.

Richard Tegeler

Richard Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be cond…

Dwala Oak

Dwala Oak

NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.

Charles Reikofski

Charles Reikofski

STANTON — Services for Charles A. Reikofski, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside will officiate.

Allen Risinger

PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Robert Green

NORFOLK — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Green, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Willy Brader

WAYNE — Services for Willy Brader, 64, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.

Eileen Johnson

Eileen Johnson

Services for Eileen C. (Kaufman) Johnson, 92, Basehor, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-