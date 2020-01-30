NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.
After a blessed life of 87 years, Dwala Jeaniene Oak (Graves) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2020.
As a dual resident of both Norfolk and Sherman Oaks, Calif., she was a faith-filled, devoted spouse and loyal friend.
Dwala Jeaniene Oak was born March 14, 1932, in Norfolk to Royce and Hattie (Haase) Graves. Dwala’s roots date back to the original settlers of Norfolk by way of her great-grandparents, Fredrick and Louise Haase and Carl and Augustine Uecker.
Dwala was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was a talented musician from the time she was a small child. Dwala headlined her own local radio show in Norfolk for several years, starting in 1947 on KOWL radio station and was sponsored by Hobby Lobby.
Additionally, she received accolades in 1942 from the Rippley’s Museum for playing the piano and tap dancing at the same time while blindfolded and wearing mittens. As a professional musician, she was a member of the Mobile Federation of Musicians for many years.
Dwala attended Santa Monica City College and received a degree in music studies with a minor in English.
On Nov. 24, 1957, Dwala married Ray Albert Oak of Duluth, Minn., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and became the mother of three adorable daughters.
In 1972, Dwala and family relocated to Los Angeles, Calif., where Dwala was employed by the Los Angeles Daily News in circulation. She retired 22 years later and moved back to Norfolk. In her retirement, she enjoyed attending services as a member of Grace Lutheran Church, traveling as a snowbird during the winter months to California, spending time with friends and attempting to foster parent any one’s dog that came within her vicinity.
Dwala is survived by her daughter, Dr. Darla Rae Oak of Los Angeles, as well as loving and devoted grandson, Billy R. Oak. She devoted her life to her Savior and exemplified the meaning of a virtuous spouse, mother and grandmother. May her memory be a blessing to all.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, August and Lizzie Uecker (Haase); her parents, Royce and Hattie (Haase) Graves; and her spouse, Ray Albert Oak.