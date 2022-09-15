CONCORD — Services for Dennis Forsberg, 81, Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Dennis Forsberg died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.