LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Edith “Shirley” Daniels, 101, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
WISNER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Ida Pilger died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.