NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Amy Eisenmann died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1958-2022
Amy was born on Sept. 15, 1958, in Norfolk to Allen and Gladys (Brown) Christiansen. She attended grade school in Pierce and high school in Madison, graduating from Madison High School, where she won a high school state volleyball championship.
After graduation, she attended Norfolk Beauty College.
Amy married Denis Eisenmann on July 30, 1977, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Denis passed away on Jan. 13, 2012.
After marriage, Amy and Denis lived on a farm outside Creston, where she cut hair out at her house. In the early ’90s, the family moved to a farm outside of Madison, where Amy continued to cut hair and raise cats.
Amy worked for Eisenmann Supplies in Madison prior to working in the Madison County Assessor’s office, where she had worked for over 35 years.
Amy enjoyed wearing jewelry, raising her cats, gardening, growing flowers, canning, as well as contributing to the Humane Society. She was a member of the Historic Presbyterian Community Center, National Kidney Foundations, Madison Alumni Committee, Pleasant Valley Cemetery Board and served in various church groups.
Survivors include two children, Kevin Eisenmann of San Francisco and Kristina (Travis) Keller of Madison; three grandchildren, Lola, Abrielle and Gianna; her mother, Gladys Christiansen of Enola; two brothers, Jim (Theresa) Christiansen of White River, S.D., and Mike (Janet) Christiansen of Hadar; two sisters, Joy (Randy) Eckert of Norfolk and Jody (Kevin) Hoffart of Schuyler; mother-in-law Sharon Eisenmann of Madison; three brothers-in-law, David (Leslie) Eisenmann, Daniel (Lana) Eisenmann and Bob (Mary) Eisenmann, all of Madison; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Jerry) Schomer of Battle Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Denis Eisenmann; father Allen Christiansen; father-in-law Don Eisenmann; and niece Hailey Christiansen.
Casketbearers will be Kacey Christiansen, Chad Christiansen, Curt Christiansen, Mark Spielman, Travis Lee Christiansen, Kiefer Kalin, Kiel Kalin, Curtis Thompson and Justin Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.