Thomas Zuroski

Thomas Steven Zuroski, 85, Littleton, Colo., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born Dec. 26, 1934, he is survived by Pat, his spouse of 64 years; two children and three grandchildren.
Horan & McConaty of Denver is in charge of the arrangements.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PLATTE, STANTON, BOONE, MADISON, WAYNE, ANTELOPE, PIERCE, KNOX AND CEDAR COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
TILDEN — Private graveside services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Private family services for Shirley Gubbels, 86, Randolph, will be Tuesday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in St. Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph. Restricted visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home…
RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley Gubbels, 86, of Randolph are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.
Memorial services for Karen A. Goeglein of Colorado will be this summer in Denver, Colo.
WAYNE — Private family services will be held for Dennis Beckman, 71, of Wayne. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
