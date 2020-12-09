Thomas Wragge

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Thomas G. “Tom” Wragge, 66, Norfolk, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Private inurnment services will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation.
1954-2020
Tom passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk surrounded by his family
Tom was born on July 13, 1954, in Neligh to Gilbert and Vera (Albrecht) Wragge. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1972.
On March 26, 1988, Tom married Kate Hoile in Norfolk.
After marriage, Tom and Kate lived in Norfolk for 36 years, and he worked at Goodyear until he retired in 2014.
Tom enjoyed traveling the northeast United States and also enjoyed auctions and eating seafood.
Survivors include his spouse, Kate Wragge of Norfolk; his children, Cassie Hennings of Grand Island, Jake (Stephanie) Wragge of Norfolk, Evan Wragge of Norfolk, Lyndi Wragge of Bloomfield and Tony (Melissa) Wragge of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Janice Olson of Omaha, Joan Clermont of Lincoln, Jacquie (Dave) Hull of Lincoln and Peg (Mike) Henery of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Vera; a son, Nicholas; his brothers, Galen, Leon and Larry; a sister, Waunetta; and an infant sister.
