Thomas Wemhoff

HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Thomas Wemhoff died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Centers Countryside Homes in Madison.

1934-2022

Tom was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Platte County to Phillip and Anna (Kopetzky) Wemhoff. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School. Tom enjoyed playing baseball on the St. Mary’s baseball team and singing in the church choir.

On Oct. 29, 1954, Tom entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1956. Tom returned to Humphrey where he farmed.

On Feb. 20, 1960, Tom was united in marriage to Eileen Bender at St. Francis Catholic Church. Over the years, Tom worked for Beller & Backes, Creston Fertilizer, Creston Manufacturing, Central Valley Ag and hauled Pioneer Seed.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Tom loved music, singing, playing the accordion, golf, bowling, cards and grilling at family events. Tom’s most favorite time was spending it with his children and grandchilden and going to their events.

Tom is survived by two daughters, Pam (Keith) Pfeifer of Humphrey and Mary Brugman of Norfolk; four sons, Pat (Doris) Wemhoff of Humphrey, Steven (Sue) Wemhoff of Waterloo, Ronald (Peg) Wemhoff of Norfolk and Greg (Joyce) Wemhoff of Elgin; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernie Fuchs of Madison; and two sisters-in-law, Laura Wemhoff of Columbus and MaryAnn Bender of Humphrey.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Anna Wemhoff; his spouse, Eileen Wemhoff; daughter-in-law Paula Wemhoff; two sisters, Sister Phyllis Ann Wemhoff and Rosella Martischang; and four brothers, Lawrence, Joseph, Ludwig and Victor.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice. In lieu of thank yous, a Mass will be said.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

