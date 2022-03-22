HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Thomas Wemhoff died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Centers Countryside Homes in Madison.
1934-2022
Tom was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Platte County to Phillip and Anna (Kopetzky) Wemhoff. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School. Tom enjoyed playing baseball on the St. Mary’s baseball team and singing in the church choir.
On Oct. 29, 1954, Tom entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1956. Tom returned to Humphrey where he farmed.
On Feb. 20, 1960, Tom was united in marriage to Eileen Bender at St. Francis Catholic Church. Over the years, Tom worked for Beller & Backes, Creston Fertilizer, Creston Manufacturing, Central Valley Ag and hauled Pioneer Seed.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Tom loved music, singing, playing the accordion, golf, bowling, cards and grilling at family events. Tom’s most favorite time was spending it with his children and grandchilden and going to their events.
Tom is survived by two daughters, Pam (Keith) Pfeifer of Humphrey and Mary Brugman of Norfolk; four sons, Pat (Doris) Wemhoff of Humphrey, Steven (Sue) Wemhoff of Waterloo, Ronald (Peg) Wemhoff of Norfolk and Greg (Joyce) Wemhoff of Elgin; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernie Fuchs of Madison; and two sisters-in-law, Laura Wemhoff of Columbus and MaryAnn Bender of Humphrey.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Anna Wemhoff; his spouse, Eileen Wemhoff; daughter-in-law Paula Wemhoff; two sisters, Sister Phyllis Ann Wemhoff and Rosella Martischang; and four brothers, Lawrence, Joseph, Ludwig and Victor.
Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice. In lieu of thank yous, a Mass will be said.
