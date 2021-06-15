You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Weihe

Thomas Weihe

Services for Thomas B. Weihe, 82, will be at 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

He died Saturday, June 12, 2021.

 1939-2021

Tom was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Norfolk, to the late Elaine (McPherson) and Donald Weihe. Preceding him in death were his son, Richard Donald Weihe, and brother Carl Weihe. Tom is survived by his loving spouse of 62 years, Gwen Weihe; a daughter, Wendy (Ted) Storlie; a son, Tim Weihe; grandsons Tyler and Conner Storlie; a brother, Don (Linda) Delaney; and a sister, Linda Alexander.

Tom lived the fullest life alongside Gwen (Gump) Weihe. He graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School and Ohio University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Tom had a lifelong legacy with OU and was presently serving on the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees.

He taught high school biology and coached football at Trotwood-Madison but soon returned to Norfolk to run the family business, where he developed several lines of pet food, including Mighty Dog.

Tom, as the National Renderer’s Association President, impacted the industry on a variety of levels in 17 countries. He enjoyed mentoring other entrepreneurs, participating in the development of numerous ventures over the years and serving on a variety of boards. He was a member of YPO International.

Tom and Gwen came to Dublin, Ohio, in 1989, when Tom joined Inland Products. In 1999, he started Thomas Enterprises and Thomas Tanks.

Tom’s legacy is associated with a range of companies from restaurant franchises to pellet fuel manufacturing. Tom enjoyed golfing as a member at Pinehurst, N.C., was active in the Memorial Club and scored for The Memorial Tournament for many years at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He was a member of The Country Club at Muirfield Village.

Tom and Gwen together have touched the lives of innumerable others with time and resources offered to the works of YMCA of Norfolk, Charity Newsies, Horizon Prison Initiative, Hands Together and so many more.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church for All People, c/o the Rev. John Edgar, 946 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206 or online at: https://www.4allpeople.org/give; Friends of On My Own Legacy Fund through Columbus Foundation, The On My Own Legacy Fund #0684 and mailed to The On My Own Legacy Fund c/o The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205 or online at: https://columbusfoundation.org/the-giving-store/nonprofits/ or Hands Together, PO Box 80985, Springfield, MA 01138 or online at: https://www.handstogether.org/help-us.

Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com.

Tags

In other news

Thomas Weihe

Thomas Weihe

Services for Thomas B. Weihe, 82, will be at 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.

Roger Smith

Roger Smith

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Roger Smith, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Iva Schultz

Iva Schultz

NORFOLK — Services for Iva M. Schultz, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Kuhl

Robert Kuhl

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Robert Kuhl, 78, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign W…

Harold Grashorn

Harold Grashorn

Services for Harold O. Grashorn, 88, Stanton, Iowa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton, Iowa. The Rev. Eric Kutzli will officiate with burial in Mamre Cemetery with military rites.

Keith Christensen

Keith Christensen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith L. Christensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Americ…

Norman Elsberry, Geri Elsberry

Norman Elsberry, Geri Elsberry

ORCHARD — Services for Norman Elsberry, 72, and Geri Elsberry, 74, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. The Rev. Troy Watson will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.

Joan Kestenholtz

Joan Kestenholtz

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Kestenholtz, 72, Fremont, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Carolyn Allemang

Carolyn Allemang

LINCOLN — Services for Carolyn Allemang, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara