Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Service for Thomas F. “Tom” or “Tommy” Vavak, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1940-2022

Tom was born on March 28, 1940, in Royal to Thomas and Frances (Svehla) Vavak Sr. He grew up in Plainview and attended Plainview Public School.

On Aug. 16, 1961, he married Bessie M. Boubin at the Presbyterian Church in Madison. Tom and Bessie lived in Plainview while Tom worked in Creighton.

They later moved to Norfolk in 1964. Tom worked at Gillette Dairy/Roberts Dairy in Norfolk from 1967 to 2007. He also worked at Merchant’s Convenience Store on weekends.

In his later years, he did paper delivery for the Norfolk Daily News. His three paper routes helped him cover over 10 miles a day, often accompanied by his dog.

Tom liked keeping busy by going to polka dances, fixing cars, watching baseball, snow blowing his neighbors’ driveways, fishing and gardening. During his lifetime, he traveled to all 48 contiguous states and Canada and Mexico.

Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, was a head usher and served on the building committee at First Presbyterian Church.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Bessie Vavak of Norfolk; daughters Nancy (Andy) Praeuner of Norfolk and Amy (James) Vavak-Bullis of Maynard, Mass.; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Frances; and son Randy Vavak, who died in 2011.

Casketbearers will be his grandchildren and their partners, Ryan Praeuner, Gabe Bullis, Luke Praeuner, Taylor Olson, Allison Dike, Brandon Dike and Mila Bullis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

