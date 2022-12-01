NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Cory Buss, 51, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK —Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.