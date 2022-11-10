 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Tunison

Thomas Tunison

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas L. Tunison, 62, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

1960-2022

Thomas Leroy Tunison passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Omaha surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born July 5, 1960, in Gothenburg to Leroy and Peggy Tunison (Flood). Family meant a lot to him, especially his devoted dog, Tova. Tom loved the outdoors, fishing every chance he would get, Minnesota Vikings, dressing up as Santa and believing all the fireworks on the Fourth of July were for his birthday. He was always so full of life and laughter. Tom worked for Guaranteed Roofing for the past 19 years.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Flood; fathers Leroy Tunison and Collins Flood; grandparents; many aunts and uncles; and a nephew.

Thomas is survived by his spouse of 16 years, Andrea; his children, Jeremiah Cobb, Mike (Linda) Meeker, Zachary Tunison, Jacob (Rachel) Sunderman, Elias (Shelby) Tunison, Shantel Plummer and their children; brothers Corey Flood and Jeff (Jen) Flood; sisters Theresa (Mike) Thrasher, Lisa Flood, Monica Hessner and Stacey (Jeremy) Gill and families; mother-in-law Mary Christensen; and brothers-in-law Brad Roenfeldt and Greg Roenfeldt.

Tags

In other news

Beth Walton

Beth Walton

COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Everett Breach

Everett Breach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Beverly Wilcox

Beverly Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Norma Wiegert

Norma Wiegert

LINCOLN — Services for Norma Wiegert, 79, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Ronald Pfund

Ronald Pfund

COLERIDGE — Private graveside services for Ronald G. Pfund, 77, Creighton, formerly of Coleridge, will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Beth Walton

Beth Walton

COLERIDGE — Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Donald Wacker

Donald Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Louise Divis

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Loretta Hahn

Loretta Hahn

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta G. Hahn, 96, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Loretta Hahn died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara