Thomas Tunison

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas L. Tunison, 62, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
1960-2022
Thomas Leroy Tunison passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Omaha surrounded by his family.
Thomas was born July 5, 1960, in Gothenburg to Leroy and Peggy Tunison (Flood). Family meant a lot to him, especially his devoted dog, Tova. Tom loved the outdoors, fishing every chance he would get, Minnesota Vikings, dressing up as Santa and believing all the fireworks on the Fourth of July were for his birthday. He was always so full of life and laughter. Tom worked for Guaranteed Roofing for the past 19 years.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Flood; fathers Leroy Tunison and Collins Flood; grandparents; many aunts and uncles; and a nephew.
Thomas is survived by his spouse of 16 years, Andrea; his children, Jeremiah Cobb, Mike (Linda) Meeker, Zachary Tunison, Jacob (Rachel) Sunderman, Elias (Shelby) Tunison, Shantel Plummer and their children; brothers Corey Flood and Jeff (Jen) Flood; sisters Theresa (Mike) Thrasher, Lisa Flood, Monica Hessner and Stacey (Jeremy) Gill and families; mother-in-law Mary Christensen; and brothers-in-law Brad Roenfeldt and Greg Roenfeldt.