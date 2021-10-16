OSMOND — Services for Thomas L. Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at a later date. Thomas Strehl died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON — Services for Blake William Bartels, 39, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton. Visitation will be from…
Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.
BELLEVUE — Services for Joel C. “J.C.” Wilson, 39, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3005 Golden Blvd., in Bellevue. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Daphne Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Daphne Ferguson died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Graham Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be held in Norfolk on June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Marian L. Peters, 91, Pierce, will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.