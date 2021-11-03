Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita.
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita.
Thomas Sloan died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Ronald (Ben) Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Scottsville Cemetery north of O’Neill.
VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Natio…
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Graveside services for Metha Doescher, 87, O’Neill, will be at the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
MONTEREY — Services for Edward Spenner, 82, rural Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Shawnelle L. Montgomery, 64, Cheyenne, Wyo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
