Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.
Thomas Sloan died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
1944-2021
Born in Laurel on Oct. 19, 1944, to Walter and Mildred Sloan, Tom had five brothers and two sisters.
Tom worked in a number of places with the longest being in the air craft industry in Texas, Kansas, California and Illinois. He also worked at the Wichita Eagle and the post office in Wichita. He also worked as a clerk and manager at several convenience stores and a book store in several states.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred Sloan; a brother, Jim Sloan; and a sister, Audrey Nitz.
He is lovingly remembered by his brothers and their spouses, Leonard Sloan of Grand Island, Raymond Sloan of Madison, S.D., Richard and Sue Sloan of Palmer, Alaska, and Gene and Sharon Sloan of Colchester, Conn.; and a sister, Joyce Munson of Norfolk.
Special thanks to the staff of the Dialysis Center in Derby, Kan., and to Cindy, a dear friend and neighbor in Wichita.