BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Brandt, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lyle Brandt died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jack Micheels, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jack Micheels died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
STANTON — Memorial services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.