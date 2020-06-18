Thomas Scott Nyla Scott

CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Thomas and Nyla Scott, 85 and 77, of Chambers will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers with military rites provided by the Chambers American Legion Post 320. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
They died Sunday, June 14, 2020, near Osborne, Kan., due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
———
Thomas Fredrick Scott was born on Feb. 17, 1935, near Chambers to Harry and Irene (DeHart) Scott. He attended country school through the 8th grade. He worked on the family farm for a couple years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed being stationed in Greece before he was honorably discharged on May 1, 1958. Tom then returned to Chambers and worked for Bayne Grubb and the Miller Seed Company.
Through the seed company, he met a harvester, Don Zahorsky, and enjoyed that part of the business. Soon, Tom bought his first combine for $2,500 and started his own company. While working in Oklahoma, Tom stopped into a drive-in diner for supper one night, where his car hop was named Nyla Mitts.
Nyla June Mitts was born on May 4, 1943, in Hardtner, Kan., to Charles and Zella (Sanders) Mitts. In 1961, she graduated from Alva High School in Alva, Okla. After graduating, she took a job at a drive-in diner where one night she had a customer named Tom Scott.
Tom and Nyla were married on Dec. 26, 1962, in Alva. The couple settled down and built a home there and continued to run Scott’s Harvesting. In the late 1960’s, the couple moved back to Tom’s family farm, south of Chambers, were they continued to run their business and raise their family. They moved into Chambers in the 1970’s. Tom and Nyla continued to run their harvesting crew until 2015, when they retired due to health reasons.
Tom enjoyed working, going for walks and visiting with his friends. Nyla enjoyed reading, crocheting and cooking for her family. She especially enjoyed making elaborate birthday cakes for her grandchildren. They both truly enjoyed spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.
Tom and Nyla are survived by their three children, Teresa Carlson of Omaha, Angie (Brian) Bindrum of Alva and Tom (Amy) Scott of Chambers; six grandchildren, Cory (Megan) Carlson, Laycee Carlson, Louie Bindrum, Hannah Scott, Brock Scott, Draeger Scott; two great-grandchildren, Camdyn Carlson and Zella Carlson; Tom’s sisters, Mae Rockford of O’Neill and Ruth (Milan) Welke of Ewing; Nyla’s sister, Irma Smith of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents; one granddaughter, Sadie Rose Bindrum; Tom’s siblings, Frank (Bettina) Scott and Robert (Lois) Scott; and Nyla’s siblings, Rex (Mildred) France, Vesta Bowden and Dorothy Brock.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.