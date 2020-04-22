COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Thomas Pofahl

ELGIN — Private services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, will be Friday, April 24, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A public celebration of life will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.

He died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

NORFOLK — Visitation for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

ELGIN — Private services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, will be Friday, April 24, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A public celebration of life will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.

Karen Weinrich

Karen Elizabeth Weinrich passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 71.

John Wenner

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for John Wenner, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Memorial services will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.

Mark Risinger

NORFOLK — Services for Mark Risinger, 63, Hadar, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Russell Bradford

LAUREL — Russell Parks Bradford, 77, Laurel, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Patricia Gustafson

LINDY — Private services for Patricia Gustafson, 86, Northglenn, Colo., will be at Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memoria…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

