Thomas Pofahl

ELGIN — Services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
In other news
WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
LINDY — Private services for Patricia Gustafson, 86, Northglenn, Colo., will be at Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.
HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memoria…
ELGIN — Services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
RANDOLPH — Private services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
PETERSBURG — Services for Gertrude E. “Gertie” Hinkle, 96, Albion, will be private in consideration of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Petersburg. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Rod L. Bressler, 66, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dixon County.