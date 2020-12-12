Thomas Olson

OMAHA — Services for Thomas W. Olson, 76, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2020
Born Nov. 18, 1944, Thomas W. Olson was preceded in death by parents; four brothers and two nephews. Survivors include his spouse, Marilyn, and a brother, Tally (Mary).
Memorials may be directed to the family or St. John Vianney Catholic Church.