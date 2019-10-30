Thomas Mischke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Mischke, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate.
His body was donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for pancreatic cancer research.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2019
He passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 3, 2017.
Thomas Alan was born July 7, 1947, on a farm northeast of Bloomfield to his parents, Melvin and Lucille (Opfer) Mischke. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1965.
Tom married Judy Ann Nielsen on July, 14, 1968. She was his rock. Their faith in God and each other got them through the rough times.
They were blessed with a daughter, Laura Ann, and a son, Charles Christopher, and six grandchildren.
Tom graduated from Wayne State College in 1969 with a bachelor of arts degree in biology. At various times, he took correspondence classes and attended classes at U.S.D. and Northeast Missouri College. He earned a master of science in education degree from Wayne State College.
To work his way through college and to supplement his income after college, Tom worked at a variety of jobs, including box culvert road construction, bartending, farmhand, milk truck driving and building construction.
Tom was thankful to have a career of 41 years in teaching high school students. Tom believed teaching was his calling. He taught science for 16 years at Bloomfield High School and 25 years at Norfolk Senior High School.
Throughout his life, he was fascinated with living things and their genetics. With Judy’s patience and support and the help from his friends, he was able to raise cattle, sheep, dogs, rabbits, canaries, racing pigeons, goldfish, African violets, ducks, chickens and broilers. Tom also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.
Tom liked to go fishing. Over the years, Tom was able to go fishing with his parents, spouse, kids and grandkids.
He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. He considered it an honor to have served as a Stephen Minister.
Tom leaves to mourn his spouse of 51 years, Judy; daughter Laura (Jerry) Whitehead of Plattsmouth; son Chuck (Caroline) Mischke of Lake Village, Ark.; grandsons Charles (Sabrina) Valentine of Sioux City and Joseph Bass of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughters Kathryn Bass of St. Louis, Mo., Margaret Bass of Sioux City, Sloan Mischke and Amelia Mischke of Lake Village, Ark.; sisters Judy (Dennis) Freidrichsen of Running Water, S.D., and Melva (Richard) Ermels of Bloomfield; his sisters-in-law, Helen Kahny of Verdigre, Dorothy Beaudette, Karen (Dick) Stubben and Connie (Orin) McGee of Creighton, and Deanna Nielsen of Lennox, S.D.; dear friends Shawn, Paige, Braylee and Jhett Erickson of Battle Creek; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Erik and Irene Nielsen; his brothers-in-law, Dean Nielsen, Vernon Frank, John Beaudette and Delbert Kahny; one niece and one great nephew.
Tom was extremely grateful to the wonderful care of all the doctors and staff and the Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk and at University of Nebraska Medical Center Buffett Cancer Center and especially the oncology lab nurses in Norfolk.
He was also very grateful for the wonderful care to him and his spouse by Aseracare Hospice during his last months. He appreciated the support of family, church family and friends.
