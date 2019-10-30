Thomas Mischke

Thomas Mischke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Mischke, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate.

His body was donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for pancreatic cancer research.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1947-2019

He passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 3, 2017.

Thomas Alan was born July 7, 1947, on a farm northeast of Bloomfield to his parents, Melvin and Lucille (Opfer) Mischke. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1965.

Tom married Judy Ann Nielsen on July, 14, 1968. She was his rock. Their faith in God and each other got them through the rough times.

They were blessed with a daughter, Laura Ann, and a son, Charles Christopher, and six grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Wayne State College in 1969 with a bachelor of arts degree in biology. At various times, he took correspondence classes and attended classes at U.S.D. and Northeast Missouri College. He earned a master of science in education degree from Wayne State College.

To work his way through college and to supplement his income after college, Tom worked at a variety of jobs, including box culvert road construction, bartending, farmhand, milk truck driving and building construction.

Tom was thankful to have a career of 41 years in teaching high school students. Tom believed teaching was his calling. He taught science for 16 years at Bloomfield High School and 25 years at Norfolk Senior High School.

Throughout his life, he was fascinated with living things and their genetics. With Judy’s patience and support and the help from his friends, he was able to raise cattle, sheep, dogs, rabbits, canaries, racing pigeons, goldfish, African violets, ducks, chickens and broilers. Tom also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.

Tom liked to go fishing. Over the years, Tom was able to go fishing with his parents, spouse, kids and grandkids.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. He considered it an honor to have served as a Stephen Minister.

Tom leaves to mourn his spouse of 51 years, Judy; daughter Laura (Jerry) Whitehead of Plattsmouth; son Chuck (Caroline) Mischke of Lake Village, Ark.; grandsons Charles (Sabrina) Valentine of Sioux City and Joseph Bass of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughters Kathryn Bass of St. Louis, Mo., Margaret Bass of Sioux City, Sloan Mischke and Amelia Mischke of Lake Village, Ark.; sisters Judy (Dennis) Freidrichsen of Running Water, S.D., and Melva (Richard) Ermels of Bloomfield; his sisters-in-law, Helen Kahny of Verdigre, Dorothy Beaudette, Karen (Dick) Stubben and Connie (Orin) McGee of Creighton, and Deanna Nielsen of Lennox, S.D.; dear friends Shawn, Paige, Braylee and Jhett Erickson of Battle Creek; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Erik and Irene Nielsen; his brothers-in-law, Dean Nielsen, Vernon Frank, John Beaudette and Delbert Kahny; one niece and one great nephew.

Tom was extremely grateful to the wonderful care of all the doctors and staff and the Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk and at University of Nebraska Medical Center Buffett Cancer Center and especially the oncology lab nurses in Norfolk.

He was also very grateful for the wonderful care to him and his spouse by Aseracare Hospice during his last months. He appreciated the support of family, church family and friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Willis Wachter

NORFOLK — Services for Willis Wachter, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with entombment in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Helen Henn

RAEVILLE — Services for Helen A. Henn, 90, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janice Warneke

COLUMBUS — Services for Mrs. Allard (Janice) Warneke, 79, Columbus, were Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt officiated. Burial was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gloria Smith

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gloria Y. Smith, 87, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 606 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Mark Hyatt will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Barb Holdorf

WAYNE — Services for Barb Holdorf, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Dale Ellwanger

Dale Ellwanger

BUTTE — Memorial services for Dale Ellwanger, 75, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Community Hall in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Thomas Mischke

Thomas Mischke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Mischke, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate.

Thomas Abler

Thomas Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” Abler, 64, rural Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Dale Ellwanger

BUTTE — Memorial services for Dale Ellwanger, 75, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Community Hall in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns