Thomas McMahon

Thomas McMahon

WEST POINT — Services for Thomas J. McMahon, 67, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary at the church.

Thomas McMahon died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Mary Brunsing Pre-School Foundation or the American Legion Baseball Program.

1955-1922

Tom’s wishes were for everyone attending the funeral service to wear their favorite sports team attire. (No Yankees gear!)

Thomas Joseph McMahon was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Omaha to Al and Claire (Rozmarin) McMahon. The family moved to West Point in 1964, where Tom attended Guardian Angels Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1973. That same year, Tom began working at the West Point Post Office, where he was employed until 1999.

On April 19, 1975, Tom and Karen Brunsing were united in marriage at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys.

Tom enjoyed sports, all sports, and began working part time at KTIC radio station in West Point in 1985 as a sports broadcaster. He became sports director for the station in 1997, serving in that position until 2017. Thousands of people have listened to Tom announce area sports events, and he is remembered for the excellent broadcasts he provided. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox since the age of 12 and could track the scores of multiple games of various teams, using the television, computer, phone and listening on the radio at the same time.

His area sports knowledge was evident in any conversation, and he was known for calling in the scores to the radio station to keep everyone current.

Tom loved golfing, fishing, being a referee for basketball and football and umpiring baseball.

Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served on parish council, Knights of Columbus and president of Central Catholic Booster Club. He was also a member of AA — celebrating 39 years of sobriety. He developed “Team Up with Tom,” an essay writing contest for high school students that focused on being alcohol and drug free. The winner was honored to broadcast a game with Tom on the radio. His biggest fandom was of his grandchildren — following all their activities and waiting for updates about all of their goings-on.

Survivors include his spouse, Karen of West Point; daughters Stacey (Phil) Haussler of Omaha and Kristi (Ryan) Logemann of West Point; grandchildren McCoy, Lincoln, and Grady Haussler and Boston, Baylor, Brigham and Indy Logemann; sisters Judy (Mike) Pilmaier of Bellevue, Susan Steffensmeier of Omaha and Patty (Tim) Slagle of West Point; sisters-in-law Jill (Mike Van Meter) McMahon of Omaha and Gayle McMahon of Wichita, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Hubert and Josephine Brunsing; brothers Mike and Mark McMahon; sister-in-law Mary Brunsing; and niece Erin McMahon.

