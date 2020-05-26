NELIGH — Service for Thomas McDonald, 59, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk after a short battle with cancer.
1960-2020
Thomas Linn McDonald was born to Richard and Erma (Held) McDonald on Oct. 2, 1960, at Tilden. Thomas grew up in Neligh, being baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. He graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School in 1978.
On Feb. 27, 1993, he was united in marriage to Lynn Kurpgeweit at Leigh. He lived in Denver for a year, spent 18 years trucking and has been farming the family farm ever since. Thomas enjoyed spending time in his shop, fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Thomas is survived by his spouse, Lynn McDonald of Neligh; his children Seth and spouse Olivia McDonald of Rockledge, Fla., Ashley McDonald of Neligh and Cole McDonald and fiancé, Lauren Shannon, along with grandchildren Paisley and Paxton of Madison; his mother, Erma McDonald of Tilden; his brother, Dennis and Karen McDonald of Neligh; his sister, Christina and Steven Allemang of Hagler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard McDonald; a sister, Zoan Rifer; a granddaughter, Eliana McDonald; and his grandparents, Watson and Anna McDonald and Ervin and Wilma Held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.