Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Norfolk Homestead.

ATKINSON — Services for Mary Vanderbeek, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

ATKINSON — Larry Deermer, 77, formerly of Atkinson, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donna Jochum died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. "Tom" McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

NORFOLK — Services for Randall R. “Randy” Wilken, 59, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

