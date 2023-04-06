NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Norfolk Homestead.