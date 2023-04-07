Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1931-2023
Tom passed away on April 1, 2023, at the Norfolk Homestead with his family beside him.
Thomas Patrick McCarthy was born at Mrs. Murphy’s Maternity Home in Greeley on Oct. 10, 1931. He graduated valedictorian in May 1948 from Sacred Heart High School in Greeley. Tom graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in January 1953 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.
On March 1, 1953, Tom entered the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers (ROTC Program for four years in college) and served until Feb. 28, 1955. He served one year in Korea just after the Armistice was signed, still listed as combat zone. He served a month as platoon leader, 11 months as company commander, Company C, 841st Engineer Aviation Battalion, Army Unit attached to the Air Force, building concrete air strip at K-8 Air Force Base in Kunson, Korea.
He worked as an engineer with the Nebraska Department of Roads from May 1955 until December 1996. He completed several construction projects and also was assistant bridge engineer, assistant construction engineer, state traffic engineer and finally the district engineer of District 3 in Northeast Nebraska.
After retiring in 1996, he worked part time for FEMA and supervised projects from 1997 to 2010.
Tom married Doris Louise Norman on Dec. 29, 1962, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Lincoln. They resided in Lincoln until 1972, then they moved to Norfolk, where he worked as the district engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads for Northeast Nebraska. He had been an engineer for 46 years.
Tom and Doris have four children: Matt, Ted, Tim and Phil. Tom lost Doris, his spouse of 28 years, to cancer on Jan. 18, 1990.
Tom was a member of the Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Parish, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, past president of the Divorced, Widowed and Separated and served as a Norfolk City Council member.
He was also a member of the Sacred Heart-St. Mary’s Parish Council and member/past president of the Norfolk Catholic Booster Club and was active in Cub Scouts, in which Doris and his sons were heavily involved.
Tom enjoyed family time, including camping, visiting state parks and stopping to read every roadside historical marker he came across. His hobby was writing poetry and developing math problems and ways to solve them: For those in the family, remember the “Power of 9.”
Tom is survived by his sons, Matt (Kim) McCarthy of Stanton, Tim McCarthy of Lincoln, Ted (Becky) McCarthy of Norfolk and Phil McCarthy of New York; 13 grandchildren, Nicole (Dillion) Martin, Michael (Megan) McCarthy, Eric (Myriah) McCarthy, Connor McCarthy (Jessa Backer), Aaron (Kristen) McCarthy, Kelly McCarthy, Gianna McCarthy, Nicholas (Madisen) McCarthy, Luke McCarthy, Andrew (Brenda) McCarthy, Garret McCarthy, Riley McCarthy April (Josh) Danon; 15 great-grandchildren, Edison, Dutton, Scarlet, Adalee, Theo, Evelyn, Maisie, Emmanuel, Parker, Piper, Poppy, Paislee, Calvin, Maddaluna, Ava and Tom’s brother Patrick (Mary) McCarthy of Wisconsin.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edward McCarthy and Catherine Agnes McCarthy; a daughter-in-law, Jane McCarthy; sisters Mary Madeline Ryan, Catherine O’Callaghan, Joan Glaser, Claire Volf, Sister Regina McCarthy; and brother Edward McCarthy; and several nieces and nephews.
