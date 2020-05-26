COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Thomas Margritz

TILDEN — Private graveside services for Thomas Margritz, 73, rural Kenesaw, will be at Tilden City Cemetery.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1946-2020

Thomas E. Margritz went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020, from health issues due to service in the Vietnam War. Tom passed while in the loving arms of his family.

Tom was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Lexington, the first of four children to Charles “Chic” and Erma Jean “Jeanne” (Brandorff) Margritz. He graduated in 1965 from Red Cloud High School. In September 1967, he served in the Navy Seabees with the MCB9 Unit as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was in the Vietnam War until June 1968, where he was in the Tet Offensive and was also in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in October 1969.

He received the following precedence of medals and ribbons: Combat Action Ribbon with Fleet Marine Force Combat Operations Insignia, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star and later in life awarded the Order Of The Silver Rose.

On Aug. 2, 1971, Tom was united in marriage to Marilyn James. They later in life divorced. They were blessed with three children: Kimberly, Kevin and Korinna. Tom attended school for Caterpillar to earn a diesel mechanic certification. He worked as a heavy equipment operator. In his career, he worked for Jim Kirwin Implement a Massey Ferguson dealership, Shaffer’s Implement a John Deere Dealership, Huntley Service Station and Harlan County Roads Department, retiring in 2005.

Tom accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was an active leader in V.F.W. and American Legion. He enjoyed spending time camping and potlucks with his Vietnam brothers. This camaraderie was a healing part of Tom’s struggle with post traumatic stress disorder, and he was able to lead groups to help others. He volunteered time teaching Hunter’s Safety Education to youth. Tom was an outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family hunting, fishing and playing with his “big boy toys.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Chic” and Erma Jean “Jeanne” Margritz of Red Cloud; his grandparents, Elmer and Mabel Margritz and George and Ada Brandorff of Lexington; his former mother- and father-in-law, Henry and Elberta James of Neligh; and former brothers-in-law, Roland House and Henry James of Neligh.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Marilyn Margritz of Norfolk; his daughter, Kimberly and spouse Edward Long of Kenesaw; a son, Kevin Margritz of Giltner; a daughter, Korinna and spouse Cory Nash of Wilcox; a brother, Tim and spouse Mary Margritz of Clermont, Fla.; a sister, Cheri and spouse Brad Gillett of Solomon, Kan.; a sister, Charlene and spouse Hi Lambert of Smith Center, Kan.; a former brother-in-law, Richard and spouse Louise James of Lincoln; a former sister-in-law, Karolyn House of Norfolk; grandchildren Colten, Tyler, Jessica, Katie, Dylan, Enola, Wylee and Jordan; grandchildren of his heart, Sara, Heather, Trevor, Kaitlyn and Tyson; great-grandson Tyten Thomas Long; great-grandson of his heart, Carson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

