Thomas Kinsella

Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.
Tom was born on July 21, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Al and Marion Kinsella. He grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1966. He participated in high school football and basketball and played on the 1965 basketball team that made it to the state tournament. He attended Norfolk Junior College for one year.
Tom was diagnosed with a serious mental health condition at age 19 and was hospitalized for 12 months. After leaving the hospital, he lived with his parents for five years. After this, he unexpectedly walked away from his parents’ care and became a missing person for 2-½ years. When he was finally located, he was admitted to a hospital and given a new drug that miraculously eliminated the maddening voices that he had been hearing. His life changed completely and he was literally a new man.
After a few months, he was doing so well that he was hired by Region IV Services in Norfolk on Feb. 17, 1976. Tom absolutely loved his time working with special needs clients at the Region IV Services. He developed strong, warm relationships with clients and coworkers and was honored as the Region IV Services Employee of the Year in 1980. He also volunteered as a Special Olympics coach.
He was fiercely independent and attended Immanuel Pathways adult day services program in Council Bluffs, Iowa, from 2013 to 2019. He really loved spending his days with friends and staff at Immanuel Pathways while still able to continue to live independently in his apartment. On March 17, 2020, (St. Pat’s Day) Tom moved to Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa, where he resided until his passing.
Tom loved all kinds of music but old-time rock and roll was his favorite. He loved lifting weights and was a big fan of University of Nebraska football and Creighton University basketball.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Al and Marion Kinsella, and is survived by his brother, Craig, Craig’s wife, Mary, and several cousins.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 3809 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE 68134 (www.gsfuneral.com). Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Bemidji, Minn.