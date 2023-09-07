Thomas Kathol

HARTINGTON — Thomas J. Kathol, 78, Hartington, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, while tending to his cattle.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation with the family will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2023
Tom was born on March 27, 1945, in Hartington to Ralph John and Ursula Elizabeth (Heimes) Kathol and was raised on the family farm a mile east of Hartington. He attended Holy Trinity Elementary and Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1963.
After graduation, he attended a year of Divinity School at Conception Abbey in Missouri. He came back to Hartington and worked on the family farm until he joined the National Guard from July 1965 to February 1966.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1967 and served as a crew chief with a helicopter combat unit in Vietnam from December 1967 to February 1969. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and honorably discharged in November 1970.
After the service, Tom worked as a cabinet maker for a construction company in Oklahoma City.
He married Frances Marie Koman on July 29, 1972, and of this union was born one daughter, Talitha Ann.
Tom was severely injured in a head-on motor vehicle accident on Dec. 8, 1979, which left him disabled. After a lengthy recovery, he went to work for Vision Quest, a wagon train for at risk youth. Tom took care of the wagons and horses, teaching young men how to care for animals and repair equipment.
The wagon train traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania during the summer months. After his time with the wagon train, he spent several years in Pennsylvania, where he was known locally as “Tractor Tom.” His brothers and sisters moved him back to Nebraska after a bad snowmobile accident in 2006. He settled permanently in Hartington in 2012.
Tom was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Hartington, where he kept his holy hours. He always sat up front at Mass and helped the cantors lead the songs. Tom loved his horses and longhorns and would spend many nights sleeping under the stars. Many people were recipients of his homemade cards and envelopes. His passion was youth baseball and attending all high school sporting events in Wynot, Hartington Public and Cedar Catholic. Tom was “The All-American Sports Fan.”
Tom is survived by his daughter, Talitha Ann Kathol-Falconer of Oklahoma City, Okla.; nine siblings and spouses, Phyllis Patton of Chicago, Connie (Jerry) Kaiser of Billings, Mont., Max (Essie) Kathol of Wayne, Glenn (Rosemary) Kathol of Hartington, Ruth Browne of Durham, N.C., Mary (Chuck) Reece of Dallas, Texas, Kelly (Giuseppina) Kathol of Los Angeles, Calif., Carrie (Steve) Heine of Wynot, Carla (Jim) Rooney of Kansas City, Kan.; sisters-in-law Lorraine Kathol of Sutton and Pamela Kathol of Lenexa, Kan.; 33 nephews and nieces; and many great-nephews and -nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph on March 19, 2007, and mother Ursula on Oct. 18, 2009; three brothers, Victor, Clifford and Joseph; and one niece, Mary Kerkman.