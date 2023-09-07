Thomas Kathol

 Skip to main content
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/07/2023 12:00 PM until 09/08/2023 03:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Arthur, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass,
Cedar,  Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota,  Deuel, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Gage, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,
Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya
Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison, McPherson, Merrick, Nance,
Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman,
Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster,
Wheeler, York from September 7, 12:00 pm through September 8,
03:00 pm.
During Moderate AQI (yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Thomas Kathol

Thomas Kathol

HARTINGTON — Thomas J. Kathol, 78, Hartington, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, while tending to his cattle.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation with the family will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1945-2023

Tom was born on March 27, 1945, in Hartington to Ralph John and Ursula Elizabeth (Heimes) Kathol and was raised on the family farm a mile east of Hartington. He attended Holy Trinity Elementary and Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1963.

After graduation, he attended a year of Divinity School at Conception Abbey in Missouri. He came back to Hartington and worked on the family farm until he joined the National Guard from July 1965 to February 1966.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1967 and served as a crew chief with a helicopter combat unit in Vietnam from December 1967 to February 1969. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and honorably discharged in November 1970.

After the service, Tom worked as a cabinet maker for a construction company in Oklahoma City.

He married Frances Marie Koman on July 29, 1972, and of this union was born one daughter, Talitha Ann.

Tom was severely injured in a head-on motor vehicle accident on Dec. 8, 1979, which left him disabled. After a lengthy recovery, he went to work for Vision Quest, a wagon train for at risk youth. Tom took care of the wagons and horses, teaching young men how to care for animals and repair equipment.

The wagon train traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania during the summer months. After his time with the wagon train, he spent several years in Pennsylvania, where he was known locally as “Tractor Tom.” His brothers and sisters moved him back to Nebraska after a bad snowmobile accident in 2006. He settled permanently in Hartington in 2012.

Tom was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Hartington, where he kept his holy hours. He always sat up front at Mass and helped the cantors lead the songs. Tom loved his horses and longhorns and would spend many nights sleeping under the stars. Many people were recipients of his homemade cards and envelopes. His passion was youth baseball and attending all high school sporting events in Wynot, Hartington Public and Cedar Catholic. Tom was “The All-American Sports Fan.”

Tom is survived by his daughter, Talitha Ann Kathol-Falconer of Oklahoma City, Okla.; nine siblings and spouses, Phyllis Patton of Chicago, Connie (Jerry) Kaiser of Billings, Mont., Max (Essie) Kathol of Wayne, Glenn (Rosemary) Kathol of Hartington, Ruth Browne of Durham, N.C., Mary (Chuck) Reece of Dallas, Texas, Kelly (Giuseppina) Kathol of Los Angeles, Calif., Carrie (Steve) Heine of Wynot, Carla (Jim) Rooney of Kansas City, Kan.; sisters-in-law Lorraine Kathol of Sutton and Pamela Kathol of Lenexa, Kan.; 33 nephews and nieces; and many great-nephews and -nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph on March 19, 2007, and mother Ursula on Oct. 18, 2009; three brothers, Victor, Clifford and Joseph; and one niece, Mary Kerkman.

Albert Erb Jr.

Albert Erb Jr.

BEEMER — Albert Erb Jr., 93, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.

Bill Koenig

Bill Koenig

EWING — Memorial services for Bill Koenig, 58, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.

Gayle Neuhaus

Gayle Neuhaus

WINNETOON — A celebration of life for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Winnetoon Community Center.

Joan Long

Joan Long

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Long, 70, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Merlin Loberg

Merlin Loberg

OMAHA — Services for Merlin Dean Loberg, 59, formerly of the Laurel and Randolph areas, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S St., in Omaha.

David DeLaCruz Sr.

David DeLaCruz Sr.

MADISON — Visitation for David S. DeLaCruz Sr., 48, Madison, will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Dale Jundt

Dale Jundt

Dale Jundt, a Creighton native born June 7, 1942, made his journey home to our Lord on Aug. 8, 2023. He died at home, peacefully in his sleep. Dale had an unmistakable zest for life. He loved and enjoyed his family and friends very much.

Joan O’Keefe

Joan O’Keefe

OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., in Omaha. Burial will follow.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

