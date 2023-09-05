Thomas Kathol

HARTINGTON — Thomas J. Kathol, 78, Hartington, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, while tending to his cattle. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In other news
MADISON — Services for Joan V. Arkfeld, 71, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert R. “Bob” Plisek, 81, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.
WINNETOON — A celebration of life for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Winnetoon Community Center.
OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha. Burial will follow.
LINDY — Memorial services for Dennis Stewart, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Memorial services for James L. “Jim” Robinson, 85, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
Graveside services for Donald A. Hines, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Martin Community Cemetery at Martin, S.D.
WAYNE — Services for Jim L. Robinson, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Jim Robinson died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Thomas J. Kathol, 78, Hartington, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, while tending to his cattle. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.