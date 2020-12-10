Thomas Johnson

You have permission to edit this article.
Services for Thomas E. Johnson, 71, Basehor, Kan., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan.

Visitation at the church on Saturday will begin following the rosary that will be prayed at noon.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Thomas E. Johnson was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Norfolk to Louis and Eileen Johnson. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet, in 1968, and they celebrated 52 years together.

He grew up in a farming community, worked for his father’s construction company and, in 1976, was selected to become a firefighter for the Norfolk Fire Division. He served as a professional firefighter for eight years and loved every minute of the job.

Colonel (Retired) Thomas E. Johnson received his commission as a 2nd lieutenant in 1976. He served in command assignments from platoon leader through battalion command.

Colonel Johnson mobilized and deployed with the 35th Infantry Division to Bosnia in 2003 and served as the ground force commander for U.S. Forces. He deployed to Iraq from 2006 to 2007 and commanded a team of advisors who worked with the Iraqi Security Forces in Northern Iraq.

During this deployment, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal and Iraqi Campaign Medal.

During his career, he also was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters plus numerous awards and citations.

After leaving the Army, he worked as a Department of Defense military analyst at Fort Leavenworth.

He was active in the Holy Angels Catholic Church and was a past Grand Knight of Columbus Council 3146 and the founding Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly 3629.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Gilbreath and brother Robert Johnson.

Colonel (Retired) Thomas E. Johnson is survived by his spouse, Janet; and three daughters, Lynn Robertson of Grimes, Iowa, Kathi Ingham of Overland Park, Kan., and Paula Dunham (spouse Matt Dunham) of Portland, Ore.; and seven grandchildren, Christian and Skylar Robertson, Caitlin, Sarah and Landry Ingham, and Emily and Quinton Dunham.

In lieu of flowers or tree plantings, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society, 1st Infantry Division Scholarship Fund or Wreaths Across America.

