Thomas Hrbek

VERIDGRE — Services for Thomas Hrbek, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Thomas Hrbek died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jay Butterfield

DAVEY — A celebration of life for Jay D. Butterfield, 61, Garland, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Davey Community Center, 17810 N. Second St., in Davey.

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.

Bernard Sterns

ATKINSON — Services for Bernard J. Sterns, 95, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86 of Atkinson.

Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Mildred Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mildred M. Praeuner, 98, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Marlin Van Slyke

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard,…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

