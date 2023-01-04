VERIDGRE — Services for Thomas Hrbek, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Thomas Hrbek died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
DAVEY — A celebration of life for Jay D. Butterfield, 61, Garland, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Davey Community Center, 17810 N. Second St., in Davey.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Bernard J. Sterns, 95, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86 of Atkinson.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mildred M. Praeuner, 98, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard,…