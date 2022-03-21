NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Thomas Hoff died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1949-2022
Tom was born on Oct. 30, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the oldest of seven children to Jack and Rosemary (McManaman) Hoff. Tom attended grade school in St. Edward and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969. Tom continued his education for a year at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Tom married the love of his life, Rogene Schutt, on Nov. 3, 1973, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Tom worked at Shoemakers in Lincoln. In 1974, they moved to Norfolk, where he worked at Tyson foods for 36 years until he was hurt in a car accident.
Tom loved trains, airplanes, sight-seeing, being around people of all kinds, seeing his grandchildren, eating anything chocolate, Diet Mountain Dew and chicken strips.
Tom was a wonderful spouse, dad and grandfather. Before Tom got sick, he enjoyed keeping his yard pristine.
Tom loved sports of all kinds but especially Norfolk Catholic sports or any sports his grandchildren were in. Tom had a giving heart and aways put other people’s needs first. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse of 48 years, Rogene Hoff; son Cory Hoff (fiance Abby Wollenburg) of Roca; son Ryan (Kylie) Hoff of Norfolk; and four grandchildren, Gavin, Braxton, Bryce and Crewe; brother John (Diane) Hoff; sister Christine (Mike) Anson; sister-in-law Donna Hoff; brother Pat (Bethene) Hoff; sister Sharon (Dave) Schwartz; brother-in-law Larry Janssen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rosemary Hoff; sister Roseann Janssen; and brother Mike Hoff.
Pallbearers will be CJ Anson, Aaron Schutt, Andy Schutt, Jay Kauth, Eric Hoff, Eric Muehlmeier and David Janssen. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Gavin, Braxton, Bryce and Crewe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.