...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced
visibility.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

&&

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Thomas Hoff died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1949-2022

Tom was born on Oct. 30, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the oldest of seven children to Jack and Rosemary (McManaman) Hoff. Tom attended grade school in St. Edward and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969. Tom continued his education for a year at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Tom married the love of his life, Rogene Schutt, on Nov. 3, 1973, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Tom worked at Shoemakers in Lincoln. In 1974, they moved to Norfolk, where he worked at Tyson foods for 36 years until he was hurt in a car accident.

Tom loved trains, airplanes, sight-seeing, being around people of all kinds, seeing his grandchildren, eating anything chocolate, Diet Mountain Dew and chicken strips.

Tom was a wonderful spouse, dad and grandfather. Before Tom got sick, he enjoyed keeping his yard pristine.

Tom loved sports of all kinds but especially Norfolk Catholic sports or any sports his grandchildren were in. Tom had a giving heart and aways put other people’s needs first. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse of 48 years, Rogene Hoff; son Cory Hoff (fiance Abby Wollenburg) of Roca; son Ryan (Kylie) Hoff of Norfolk; and four grandchildren, Gavin, Braxton, Bryce and Crewe; brother John (Diane) Hoff; sister Christine (Mike) Anson; sister-in-law Donna Hoff; brother Pat (Bethene) Hoff; sister Sharon (Dave) Schwartz; brother-in-law Larry Janssen; numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rosemary Hoff; sister Roseann Janssen; and brother Mike Hoff.

Pallbearers will be CJ Anson, Aaron Schutt, Andy Schutt, Jay Kauth, Eric Hoff, Eric Muehlmeier and David Janssen. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Gavin, Braxton, Bryce and Crewe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

CONCORD — Memorial services for Daryl H. Reifenrath, 76, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.

HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

