HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas Hastreiter, 79, of Humphrey will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Steve Emanuel officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time.

1943-2022

Thomas Hastreiter died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Tom was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Peck (Humphrey) to George and Viola (Hollatz) Hastreiter. He claimed to be the last person born in Peck. Tom received his education at Humphrey St. Francis, graduating in 1961, immediately enlisting in the Army National Guard, serving six years. Tom was united in marriage to Kristine Korth on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Together they raised their four sons in Humphrey.

Tom was a lifelong truck driver, starting his career at the age of 16. He enjoyed traveling across the United States, never going over 55 mph. Of the millions of miles driven in his career, Tom was never cited for a driving infraction. He loved to tell stories of how you could go on a 1,600-mile vacation without leaving your chair. Tom was an avid camper, enjoyed family vacations, loved spending time with his family and watching the train to Healy, Alaska, with his grandkids.

Tom was an excellent gift giver, most folks don’t realize some of the best gifts are found across America in truck stops. One of the best gifts he gave his sons was an open bar tab on a cruise ship in 1999.

Tom was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 80. He received the BMC Truck Driver of the Year award and was inducted into the BMC Million-Mile Club accident free in 2005. One goal of his truck driving career was to put 2 million miles on his black truck. He fell just 63,000 miles short of that goal, however, that same truck had over 87,000 miles put on it in one year and had never left Platte County.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Kris Hastreiter of Humphrey; sons Bernard (Alicia) Hastreiter of Creston, Theodore (Lora) Hastreiter of Columbus, Daniel (Christina) Hastreiter of Humphrey and Cory (Carrie) Hastreiter of Humphrey; grandchildren Kaedon, Brayden, Dillon, Moriah, Landen, Jalyssa, Preston, Ava, Meredyth, Cash, McKynlee and Maverick; brothers Jim (Pat) Hastreiter of Madison, Robert (Theresa) Hastreiter of Humphrey and John (Cheryl) Hastreiter of Lincoln; sister Georgia (Vern) Hunsley of Grand Rivers, Ky.; sister-in-law Susan Korth of Omaha; brother-in-law Kent (Carloyn) Korth of Humphrey; sister-in-law Kim (Gary Fetter) Korth of Columbus; brother-in-law Larry (Joan) Korth of Creston; and sister-in-law Linda Korth of Humphrey.

Tom was preceded in death by parents George and Viola Hastreiter; in-laws Francis and Katherine Korth; brothers-in-law Jeff Baumgart, Kelly Korth and Kerry Korth; sister-in-law Laurel Hastreiter; and nephew Andrew Korth.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com. Memorials are suggested to those of family choice for later designation.

