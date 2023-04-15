 Skip to main content
Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Thomas Hagstrom died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2023

Tom was born on Sept. 25, 1938, in Omaha to Arthur and Kathryn (Ernst) Hagstrom. He attended grade school in Omaha and graduated from Benson High School in 1956. He then attended classes at University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He served in the U.S. Army from March 19, 1957, to July 6, 1964.

Tom married Gloria Eib on May 17, 1957, and to this union, they had three children, Scott, Sandra “Cindy” and Bradley. They later divorced.

He married Connie (Miller) Bruner on Oct. 9, 1981, in Omaha. Tom became Post Master of Norfolk for 10 years, retiring in Oct. 2, 1992, and continued working part time until 1995.

He enjoyed gardening, reading true story novels about World War II, fishing, boating and playing cards. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Connie Hagstrom of Norfolk; children Scott (Patty) Hagstrom of Omaha, Sandra “Cindy” Hollingsworth of Omaha and Bradley Hagstrom of Norfolk; stepchildren Michael (Sue) Bruner of Colorado Springs, Christine Schulz of Omaha, Todd (Kathy) Bruner of Plattsmouth; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Stan Hagstrom; sister Marilyn Smith; and granddaughter Jessica Hagstrom.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

 Appeara