NORFOLK — Services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Hagstrom died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
WAYNE — Sharon K. Boatman, 79, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Nebraska St., in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Gu…
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Ardyce Protivinsky, 101, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
