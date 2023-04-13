 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Thomas Hagstrom died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Mickey Lanz

Mickey Lanz

BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

James Abbenhaus

James Abbenhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. James Abbenhaus died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Larry Nathan

Larry Nathan

MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National …

Carolyn Schipporeit

Carolyn Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Nathan

Larry Nathan

MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post…

Randy Volquardsen

Randy Volquardsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.

Kenneth Bratetic

Kenneth Bratetic

WAUSA — Private services for Kenneth Bratetic, 64, Wausa, will be at a later date.

Patricia Adelman

Patricia Adelman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara