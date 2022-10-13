Thomas Graber

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.
Tom Graber died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Donations may be sent to Disabled Veterans or victims of Hurricane Ian.
1938-2022
Born Oct. 9, 1938, Thomas Peter “Tom” Graber was preceded in death by his father, Irven; mother Esther; sister Shar; and spouse Brenda. He is survived by his three children: Judy, Matt and Jennifer; sisters Jean and Judy; and several cousins; nieces; nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.