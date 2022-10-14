 Skip to main content
Thomas Graber

Thomas Graber

A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.

Tom Graber died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Donations may be sent to Disabled Veterans or victims of Hurricane Ian.

1938-2022

Born Oct. 9, 1938, Thomas Peter “Tom” Graber was preceded in death by his father, Irven; mother Esther; sister Shar; and spouse Brenda. He is survived by his three children: Judy, Matt and Jennifer; sisters Jean and Judy; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In other news

Gailen Clyde

Gailen Clyde

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Evelyn Bartak

Evelyn Bartak

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Vernon Loberg

Vernon Loberg

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard …

Patricia Scott

Patricia Scott

LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Eddy died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk.

Virginia Cook

Virginia Cook

Services for Virginia L. Cook, 78, Las Vegas, Nev., will be at a later date.

Ivan Biggs

Ivan Biggs

LINCOLN — Services for Ivan L. Biggs, 84, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont St., in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

