Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, east central, and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected across
southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thomas Estes

SANTEE — Services for Thomas Estes, 66, Pagosa Springs, Colo., were set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs was to officiate with burial in Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Estes died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Pagosa Springs.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara was in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Schlote

Bruce Schlote

PLAINVIEW — Services for Bruce Schlote, 68, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Nancy Scott

Nancy Scott

STANTON — Services for Nancy Scott, 76, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Stanton Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Heerman officiating.

Frederick Otten

Frederick Otten

NORFOLK — Services for longtime Norfolk banker Frederick E. “Fred” Otten, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon.

Janet Meyer

Janet Meyer

COLERIDGE — Services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Meyer died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Reola Pelster

Reola Pelster

RAEVILLE — Services for Reola F. Pelster, 95, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Mona Mattern, Larry Mattern

Mona Mattern, Larry Mattern

ORCHARD — Graveside services for Mona and Larry Mattern will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

George Fritz

George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George Fritz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Fritz died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Doris Claussen

Doris Claussen

WAYNE — Services for Doris E. Claussen, 89, Carroll, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

