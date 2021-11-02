You have permission to edit this article.
HUMPHREY — Memorial services for Brother Thomas Eisenmenger, 86, Manitowoc, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the friars’ plot in the parish cemetery. A private Mass of Resurrection in the Chapel of Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc has taken place.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is handling arrangements.

1935-2021

Brother Thomas Eisenmenger, O.F.M., a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis.

Brother Thomas was born on March 7, 1935, in Humphrey to Leander and Agnes (Pfeifer) Eisenmenger. He was baptized at St. Francis Church in Humphrey on March 8, 1935, and confirmed there on April 24, 1947. He attended grade school and high school at St. Francis in Humphrey.

Brother Thomas entered the Franciscan Brothers’ Program in Westmont, Ill., at the age of 17, on Dec. 14, 1952. He was received into the Franciscan novitiate in Teutopolis, Ill., and was given his father’s name, Leander, as his religious name by Provincial, Father Pius Barth, O.F.M., on July 4, 1955. Father Pius also accepted his solemn profession in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 5, 1959.

As a Franciscan brother for the next 54 years, Brother Leander’s main ministry was in cooking and at times, maintenance work, at Franciscan communities in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan and Texas. Brothers who lived with him said that he loved to play cards and dominos.

At some juncture in his long tenure of service to his Franciscan brotherhood and the church, he returned to his baptismal name of Thomas. He retired in 2013 and lived at St. Clare’s Friary in Alton, Ill., until he moved to Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc in September 2020.

Brother Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Agnes, and an infant sister, Gertrude. He is survived by his Franciscan brothers of the Sacred Heart Province; by his sister, Mary Catherine Wieser of Humphrey; and her 10 children and their families; as well as his Franciscan brothers of the Sacred Heart Province.

The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Brother Thomas Eisenmenger, O.F.M., for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Please send your charitable donations to: Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

