NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas Dover Sr. will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
1933-2021
He passed away in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services after a fall in his home at the age of 88.
Tom was born on the family farm near Madison on March 16, 1933, to Clifford E. and Agnes (Lieber) Dover, both of Madison.
Tom married Sherry “Tod” June Chmeler on Aug. 8, 1953. They moved to a farm that they named Sunnydale Dairy Farm, where they had a herd of milk cows. They were soulmates, you rarely saw one without the other and were happily married for over 68 years.
Tom felt the bulk milk cooling tank would revolutionize the dairy industry, so he supplemented his farm income by selling them throughout eastern Nebraska. Tom appreciated that the harder he worked, the more success he obtained, a truth not always applicable to farming.
Sales appealed to Tom, so he went to career aptitude testing in Chicago, Ill. The results directed him toward real estate and the rest is history.
In 1963, Tom started his own company, Dover Realty, in a small office located in the Hotel Madison, now the Kensington, near the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce. Tom was proud to hire the first woman real estate agent in Norfolk, started the Multiple Listing Service, where all Realtors could work together for the benefit of the public and started the Realtors Political Action Committee in Nebraska.
Tom was proud of the professionalism of the sales associates and staff at Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors, Dover Management Company and American Title & Escrow.
A visionary, Tom’s accomplishments were numerous from Local Realtor Board president, State Association president to national director, State Realtor of the Year, Nebraska Real Estate Commissioner, Ed Vrzal Award and Norfolk Oscar for outstanding community service, Nebraska Diplomat, Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation, director for Habitat for Humanity and many other associations and organizations.
Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge, the Elks Lodge and was a Shriner.
Tom had a lust for life, was a stockcar driver, a pilot, sailed the Bahamas with friends, was a political advocate, International Wine & Food member, scotch enthusiast and lover of jazz music. He enjoyed his season tickets to the Holland and the performances of trumpeters Chris Botti and Arturo Sandoval.
Tom always found peace around water. The “Cabin” at Hideaway Acres was Tom’s refuge with Lewis & Clark Lake mirroring the White Cliffs of Dover in England. The Dover family enjoyed their cabin friends, James, Ballantynes, Steinmans, Ottes and countless guests over the years. Many of the grandchildren’s favorite memories of Grandpa were at the lake.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister Priscilla M. Peterson of Madison and brother John Paul Dover. He is survived by his spouse; sons Thomas (Marilyn) Dover Jr. and Robert (Ann) Dover; grandchildren Randi Susan Langan, Katherine (Kat) Joan Dover, Erica Tod Daake, Richard Clifford Dover, Katelyn Ashley Dover, James Corey Dover and Jonathan Thomas Dover; and great-grandchildren Valerie Vettraino, Leo Grabbe, Henry Langan, Jude Langan and Dutton Daake.
People wishing to honor Tom’s lifelong commitment to the community and home ownership may make donations to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1251, Norfolk, NE 68702-1251.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.