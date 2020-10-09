Services for Thomas G. “Matt” Dillon, 87, Hollywood, Md., will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel in Leonardtown, Md. The Rev. David Beaubien will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fulton, S.D.
The family will receive friends beginning an hour prior to services at the funeral home chapel.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Leonardtown.
Arrangements are provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, S.D.
1933-2020
Thomas Gene Dillon, “Matt,” was born on May 1, 1933, in Nebraska. Thomas was the loving son of the late Veva Carson Dillon and Thomas Dillon. Thomas was the loving spouse of Judy Dillon, whom he married on Jan. 20, 1998, in Leonardtown.
He is survived by his children, Dawn Roe, Chris Cox of Florida, Clay Cox of Maryland, Nathan (Debbie) Cox of Port Republic, Md., and Crystal (Steve) Swaney of California, Md.; grandchildren Shawn Wood, Jessica Wood and Alex Cox; niece Roxy Case and nephew Steve (Carolyn) Lorensen.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Darleen Case and Demaris Odland.
Thomas graduated from Pilger High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years, retiring as a Senior Chief on Nov. 15, 1979. While enlisted, he was stationed in San Diego, Calif., Hutchinson, Kan., Whidbey Island, Wash., Moffett Field, Calif., Oceana, Va., Miramar, Calif., Rota, Spain, and Pax River, Md.