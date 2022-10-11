WAUSA — Services for Thomas Cunningham, 64, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Thabor Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
Thomas Cunningham died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.