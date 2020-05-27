Thomas Brenneman

NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas D. “Tom” Brenneman, 65, Norfolk, will be Friday, May 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Public visitation without the family present with be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
Thomas Dean “Tom” Brenneman was born on May 13, 1955, to James “Jim” and Cleone (Janssen) Brenneman in Norfolk. Tom was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Tom graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1973 and Northeast Community College.
Tom married Lois Ann Bockelman on April 3, 1976, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Tom worked as a firefighter for the Norfolk Fire Department and also a certified rescue dive team member. Tom became a registered nurse and worked in the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services. He also worked as a nurse at Urgent Care, as well as being an X-ray tech. Tom finished his nursing career at the Surgi-Center in Norfolk.
Tom loved being a nurse, listening to his patients and taking wonderful care of his patients was his passion. He was a proud owner of a 1937 Ford Coupe, which he loved to show off at car shows. He loved to fish, hunt, boat and fix anything that needed fixing.
Tom loved being a grandpa to his grandson and spending as much time as he could with his family. Tom was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include spouse of 44 years, Lois Brenneman of Norfolk; his daughter, Heidi Brenneman (dear friend Travis) of Pierce and grandson, Sean; a son, Andrew Brenneman (dear friend Alicia) of Norfolk; his mother, Cleone Brenneman of Norfolk; his siblings, Connie (Paul) Bichlmeier of Norfolk, Daniel “Butch” (Colleen) Brenneman of Gretna, Sherri Aldag of Norfolk and Karen Brenneman of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father, James “Jim” Brenneman; his grandmother, Esther Janssen; and his grandparents, Walter and Helen Brenneman.
Casketbearers will be Jay Aldag, Travis Aldag, Dalton Bichlmeier, Parker Brenneman, Jim Prahl and Dan Brenneman. Honorary casketbearers will be Sean Monroe, Travis Monroe Jr., Kendra Barnts, Kyleigh Barnts, Kelsey Barnts, and nieces and nephews.
