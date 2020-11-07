NAPER — Private services for Thomas Brauer, 71, Naper, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Cross will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the parish cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8256.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and service.
He died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.