NAPER — Private services for Thomas Brauer, 71, Naper, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the parish cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8256 and the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and service.
He died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Thomas Carl Brauer was born Aug. 23, 1949, to Richard and Charlene (Dyer) Brauer. Tom was baptized in 1949 and confirmed in 1963 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper.
While being raised with his seven siblings on a ranch north of Stuart, he not only learned the value of a hard day’s work but also to love and respect his family, country, and most of all, God.
Tom graduated high school in 1967 at New Ulm, Wis., and after three years of college, he joined the Army, where he served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1973.
Tom married Sandra Flowers on Dec. 15, 1973, and together raised their five children.
For 30 years, Tom did what he grew up loving — farming and ranching. In 2004, he started his trucking business, Brauer Trucking, and with the help of his youngest son, Jacob, they managed to haul load after load over many highways and some good old dirt roads.
Tom was a loyal member of Naper’s VFW. and was former Commander.
Tom is survived by his loving spouse, Sandy; a son, Brian Brauer of Fallbrook, Calif.; a daughter, Gertrude “Trudy” Mosel and spouse Craig of Randolph; a daughter, Kelly Tustin of Lincoln; a son, Philip Brauer of Royce City, Texas; a son, Jacob Brauer and spouse Meg of Naper; his mother, Charlene Brauer; a brother, Richard (Marilyn) Brauer; sisters Pat (Glen) Fickel, Linda (Tom) Mundorf, Judy (Don) Schubauer, Margrete (Joel) Dirksen and Charla (Grant) Buldhaupt; three grandsons; six granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Brauer Sr.; a brother, Steve Brauer; and an infant son, Mathew.
Please direct memorials to family for later designation.