CLARKSON — Services for Thomas Brabec, 60, rural Clarkson, will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
He died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor’s or family’s choice. Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.