CLARKSON — Services for Thomas Brabec, 60, rural Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rodney Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will continue Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.
1959-2020
Thomas Brabec was born on May 26, 1959, to Ernest and Geraldine (Houfek) Brabec in Schuyler. He attended school in Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School.
On March 1, 2003, Tom was united in marriage to Jessica Baumert at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Tom was a farmer all of his life, raising crops and livestock.
He enjoyed bowling, coyote and deer hunting, square dancing, shuffle board and playing softball.
Tom is survived by his spouse, Jessica Brabec of Clarkson; his parents, Ernest and Geraldine Brabec of Clarkson; his parents-in-law, Jerry and Annette Baumert of Clarkson; sister Carol (Don) Sindelar of Dodge; brother Duane (Deb) Brabec of Clarkson; sister Lynn (Gary) Svitak of Howells; brother Scott (Loretta) Brabec of St. Helena; sister Denise (Gary) Dreger of Elgin; sister Theresa (Scott) Kovar of Houston, Texas; brother Roger (Dawn) Brabec of Clarkson; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to those of the donor’s or family’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.